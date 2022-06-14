NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.31

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.31 and last traded at C$12.31, with a volume of 73343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.43.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.47.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

