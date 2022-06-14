Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NWFL opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 32.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

