Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Down to $100.46

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.46, but opened at $94.80. Nova shares last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Get Nova alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 46.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 489,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,208,000 after acquiring an additional 155,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 565.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 6.9% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,024,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,563,000 after acquiring an additional 66,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 34.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.