NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.88.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

