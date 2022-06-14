NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.81

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.81 and last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 58111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.83, a current ratio of 68.08 and a quick ratio of 67.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -43.17.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 35,650 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$288,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 610,847 shares in the company, valued at C$4,947,860.70. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 54,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$557,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at C$39,556.19.

About NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

