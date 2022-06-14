Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $113.81

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $113.81 and last traded at $115.06, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVT. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Novanta by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

