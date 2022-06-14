Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NVAX opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax will post 24.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
