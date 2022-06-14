Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after buying an additional 596,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $65,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.28. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. Novavax’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.