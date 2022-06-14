Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Down 29.0% in May

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.78. 19,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

