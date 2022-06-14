Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.69

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.69 and last traded at $57.84, with a volume of 23349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.