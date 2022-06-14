NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 40001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.13 million during the quarter.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

