Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 94,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,131,901 shares.The stock last traded at $87.31 and had previously closed at $84.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

