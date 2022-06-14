Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Trading 4% Higher

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$114.03 and last traded at C$112.93. 203,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,783,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.61.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.62.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$110.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24. The company has a market cap of C$62.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.4799988 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

About Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.