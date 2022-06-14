Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 26,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,059,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

NVCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $32,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,961,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,332,975.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hoberman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,140 shares in the company, valued at $959,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,123 shares of company stock valued at $602,061 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,076,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

