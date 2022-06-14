Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Down 28.3% in May

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at $435,291.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 147,319 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 119.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 141,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 127,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JRO opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

