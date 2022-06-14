Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.30

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
