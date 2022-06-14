Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.30

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.