Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NXJ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,402. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.