Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NXJ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,402. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
