NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.69

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.69 and traded as high as C$13.27. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 912,087 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.69.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.8005995 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford acquired 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,325 shares in the company, valued at C$1,708,772.25.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

