NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 341000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a market cap of C$6.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.
NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)
