Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NYMX stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director James George Robinson purchased 1,151,515 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,999.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

