Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Down 4.2%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 1,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,221,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

OSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,478,400. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.