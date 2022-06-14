Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,236.11 ($27.14).
OCDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 850 ($10.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.63) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.85) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of £100,044 ($121,427.36). Insiders purchased 12,631 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,805 over the last quarter.
About Ocado Group (Get Rating)
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
Recommended Stories
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.