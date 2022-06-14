Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,236.11 ($27.14).

OCDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 850 ($10.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.63) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.85) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of £100,044 ($121,427.36). Insiders purchased 12,631 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,805 over the last quarter.

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 811.05 ($9.84) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 946.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,254.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,105 ($25.55). The company has a market cap of £6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.48.

About Ocado Group (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.