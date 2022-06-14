Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Barclays

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.40% from the stock’s previous close.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

NYSE OXY opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

