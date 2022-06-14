Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $84.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $63.90 and last traded at $63.38. 519,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,150,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.