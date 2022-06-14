Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OBCI opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter worth $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

