Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ OBCI opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.37.
Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter.
About Ocean Bio-Chem (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
