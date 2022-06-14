Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.35

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $6.24. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 13,697 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ocean Bio-Chem ( NASDAQ:OBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

