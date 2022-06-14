OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Director Craig Joseph Nelsen Purchases 10,400 Shares

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at C$710,930.

Craig Joseph Nelsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Craig Joseph Nelsen acquired 32,600 shares of OceanaGold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,584.00.

Shares of TSE:OGC traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.78. 324,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.54. OceanaGold Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.79 and a 1-year high of C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$361.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.2880069 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.34.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

