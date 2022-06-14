Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) versus Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Financial Contrast

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fathom has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Fathom shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.4% of Fathom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Offerpad Solutions and Fathom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Fathom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus target price of 9.79, indicating a potential upside of 187.82%. Fathom has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.36%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Fathom.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A Fathom -4.07% -22.96% -16.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Fathom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.41 $6.46 million N/A N/A Fathom $330.23 million 0.46 -$12.49 million ($1.00) -8.80

Offerpad Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats Fathom on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Fathom (Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers to develop its intelliAgent platform for use by the company's real estate agents. The company operates a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services, as well as supporting software called intelliAgent. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. Its intelliAgent real estate technology platform provides a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing and other marketing, and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. The company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

