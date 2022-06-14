Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.30

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -178.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,008,000 after purchasing an additional 391,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,103,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPI)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.