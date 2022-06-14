Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $32.29.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 22.62%.
About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
