Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 22.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

