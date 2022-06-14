Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.73

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 169071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

OLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,464 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 602,571 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 573,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 403,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

