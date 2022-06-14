Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,919,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,940,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,181 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

