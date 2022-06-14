Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

OMER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Omeros alerts:

NASDAQ OMER opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Omeros has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $16.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth $195,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth $991,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Omeros by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 199,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omeros by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 269.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 214,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros (Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.