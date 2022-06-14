Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Downgraded by Edward Jones

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

NYSE:OMC opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

