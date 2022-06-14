OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.73

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.73 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 53614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.37.

Get OMRON alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMRNY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OMRON in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.