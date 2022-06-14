OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ONCS opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.03. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

