OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of ONCS opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.03. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
