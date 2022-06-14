One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.68

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $530.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 54.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

