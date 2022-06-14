Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million. Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Ooma stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. Ooma has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $283.82 million, a P/E ratio of -194.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 5.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

