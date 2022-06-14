Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$51.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.82 million, a PE ratio of -194.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ooma by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

