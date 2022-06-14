OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi Purchases 10,000 Shares

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,018,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,832. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

