Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.84

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.84 and traded as low as C$48.21. Open Text shares last traded at C$48.35, with a volume of 586,750 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.04. The firm has a market cap of C$12.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.

Get Open Text alerts:

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.