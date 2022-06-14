Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.84

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.84 and traded as low as C$48.21. Open Text shares last traded at C$48.35, with a volume of 586,750 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.04. The firm has a market cap of C$12.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.
About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)
See Also
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.