Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.50

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPRA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $518.13 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 218,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Opera by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 87,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Opera by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

