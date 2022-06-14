Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.50

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPRA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $518.13 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.
About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
