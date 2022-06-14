Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Down 32.6% in May

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 1,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 7,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $99,482.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $44,164.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,812.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

