OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 14,545 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,307.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,285.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. Analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in OppFi by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

