OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 14,545 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,307.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,285.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $11.40.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. Analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.
About OppFi (Get Rating)
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OppFi (OPFI)
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.