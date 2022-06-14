Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Optical Cable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Optical Cable by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Optical Cable by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

OCC stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Optical Cable ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 38.01%.

Optical Cable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.