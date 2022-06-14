Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been given a $80.00 target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.
Shares of Oracle stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55.
In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.
