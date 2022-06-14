Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

