Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

