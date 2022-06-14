Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.52.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

