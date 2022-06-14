BMO Capital Markets Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $86.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $947,274,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.